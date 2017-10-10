FDA approves first-ever commercial product for food allergies

The Federal Drug Administration has approved the first-ever commercial product for the prevention of peanut allergies.

It's called Hello Peanut!

The product will help inform the public that early peanut introduction, between 4 and 6 months of age, and regular consumption can reduce the risk of peanut allergies in young children.

Hello Peanut! comes as an introduction kit with packets of peanut powder blended with oat given in increasing quantities for seven days, as long as children tolerate it well.

The product was released on the heels of the landmark Learning Early About Peanut Allergy study published in 2015.

The report showed that high-risk children who regularly consumed peanuts in infancy had far fewer peanut allergies by age 5 than their counterparts who avoided peanuts over the same span of time.

"We spent a lot of money in working with researchers, especially Duke University, to see how we can stop this and get us back to where we were years ago," said Tyron Spearman with the National Peanut Buying Points Association.

You can buy the Hello Peanut! introduction kit for $25.

If the product is effective at easing peanut allergies, it will be another step in growing the peanut industry in South Georgia's economy.

