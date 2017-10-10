WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/10/17): Baconton's week of firsts

Baconton Charter has been an afterthought in high school football since its first varsity season in 20-10.

Don't look now, but Randy Grace seems to be turning things around in his first year at the lead.

The Blazers earned the high school football team of the week.

Friday night Baconton beat Randolph-Clay 21-6 for the first time in school history.

It's their first region win since 2015, and they did it by controlling the tempo.

Baconton ran it 56 times for 304 yards. They passed just once.

That's the definition of pounding the rock.

The Blazers improved to (2-4) surpassing last year's 1-win season.

They host Stewart county this Friday..

A win would mean their first season ever with multiple region wins.

