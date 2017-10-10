25th annual Wild Game Dinner benefits Boy Scouts of South Georgia

The 25th annual Wild Game Dinner kicked off Tuesday night, benefiting the Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council.

Nearly 700 people participated in the silent auction and dinner.

This is the council's largest fundraiser every year and brings in around $60,000.

All the proceeds will support over 5,000 boy scouts in their chapter across 28 counties.

Matt Hart said this is an exciting time for the Southern Georgia Council because it puts scouts in front of the community.

"Well, we teach scouts at a young age to learn about themselves, to learn about the community and more of a, 'What can I give than what I can get,' opinion. If we can instill the values of the scout oath and the scout law in the next generation, we've done a lot for our community," explained Hart.

The council has had about 1,000 new Boy Scouts come on board within the last few months and it is expecting the program to grow.

