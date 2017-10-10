Police: Jaywalking issue in Albany leads to most pedestrian accidents

According to the Albany Police Department, pedestrians are not using the designated crosswalks when crossing the street.

Officers want pedestrians to be aware of the dangers of jaywalking, especially after recent incidents with pedestrians being hit by motorists.

APD said most of the recent crashes could have been avoided if the pedestrians would have used the given crosswalk.

If you cross in the middle of the street, a motorist could be looking away and not see you, and it could end in tragedy.

Pedestrians can protect themselves by using the crosswalk.

"In a split instance, everything can change within your life. You have put your family in a hardship, you have put the family that is in the automobile and their family in a hardship," said Maurice William with the Albany Police Department.

APD said it is as simple as obeying the law and using these safe haven areas to cross.

