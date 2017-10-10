Police: Jaywalking issue in Albany leads to most pedestrian accidents

The Federal Drug Administration has approved the first-ever commercial product for the prevention of peanut allergies.More >>
The 25th annual Wild Game Dinner kicked off Tuesday night, benefiting the Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council.
According to the Albany Police Department, some pedestrians are not using the designated crosswalks when crossing the street.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is one of many colleges looking to gain enrollment for next school year.
Police tell us they were called to a home on College Street around 11:30 Monday night after someone called 911 reporting a double homicide and a hostage.
