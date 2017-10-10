HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 schedule and scores

Here is your week 9 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Lowndes @ Tift Co.
GHSA:
Colquitt Co. @ Camden Co.
Coffee @ Houston Co.
Northside, WR @ Lee Co.
Veterans @ TCC
Ware Co. @ Statesboro
Shaw @ Americus-Sumter
Cairo @ Carver, Columbus
Westover @ Columbus
Crisp Co. @ Monroe
Fitzgerald @ Berrien
Early Co. @ Thomasville
Stewart Co. @ Baconton
Calhoun Co. @ Chattahoochee Co.
Sneads (FL) @ Miller Co.
Mitchell Co. @ Seminole Co.
Randolph-Clay @ Pelham
Turner Co. @ Clinch Co.
Irwin Co. @ Lanier Co.
Cook @ Dougherty – THURSDAY GAME
GISA:
Westwood @ Flint River
Valwood @ Deerfield-Windsor
Tiftarea @ Westfield
Terrell Academy @ SWGA
Brookwood @ Southland
GICAA:
Sherwood Christian @ Community
