Liberty House hosts Lunch and Learn for domestic violence awareness

Albany and Dougherty County residents learned how to get help for domestic violence victims on Tuesday.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Liberty House welcomed members of the Albany Police Department, Georgia legal services, and the district attorney's office for a Lunch and Learn.

Executive Director Diane Rogers said that she wants to make sure people know where to find help.

"We're doing these activities in the month of October because it is Domestic Violence Awareness but also so each of these people here will leave with the knowledge of how to get someone help in the event that they are a victim of domestic violence," explained Rogers.

The Liberty House has been around since the 1980s and serves 17 counties in Southwest Georgia.

