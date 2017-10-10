ABAC admissions on par for next year

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is one of many colleges looking to gain enrollment for next school year.

Luke Ellis, an enrollment counselor for ABAC, said admissions is already looking over applications for next year.

Ellis said there are students from 154 of Georgia's 159 counties at ABAC.

The college also has students from 18 different states and 24 different countries.

Ellis hopes to see excitement over the school growth with more bachelor's programs being offered.

"One thing that's exciting about ABAC as well is the fact that we have seen increases in three of the last five fall semesters in which we're one of the only colleges in the state of Georgia, especially below Macon, that can say that," explained Ellis.

ABAC currently has 3,400 students.

Ellis said he'll have a better idea about next year's freshman class later this year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!