One veteran helps another after Irma leaves behind debris

Now, another veteran has come forward to help out. (Source: WALB)

A disabled veteran has been trying for weeks to get help removing a tree that was uprooted by Tropical Storm Irma. (Source: John Danforth)

A disabled veteran has been trying for weeks to get help removing a tree that was uprooted by Tropical Storm Irma and is now leaning over power lines on his property.

John Danforth lives in Tifton and on Tuesday, he sent photos to WALB explaining that another veteran came forward to help out.

The good Samaritan helped cut the tree down and clean up the debris.

