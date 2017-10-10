Albany elementary school unveils new STEAM lab

Robert Harvey Elementary School in Albany unveiled its new STEAM lab on Tuesday.

The lab is one of the first applications of a nearly $500,000 innovation grant through the Charter System.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

Principal John Davis said this gives students a chance to learn with the same tools Albany Middle and Dougherty High School students use.

"We've made intentional efforts to make sure that our boys and girls leave Robert Harvey going to Albany Middle School that they automatically know a lot about the multimedia, know what's going on. And it's a smooth transition not only from the curriculum side of things but the logistics side of things," explained Davis.

Davis said students from Dougherty High are also helping teach the younger students.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!