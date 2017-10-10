Albany police investigate string of break-ins

Of the 136 recent break-ins, police said three have been cleared by arrests. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police are investigating a slew of break-ins that happened on Monday night.

Ten cars were broken into on North Westover Boulevard. In another area of town, homes were burglarized in broad daylight.

Ma'kel Price is one of the victims of the car break-ins.

Price said he is fed up after his car was broken into for the second time in the Pinnacle West Apartment Complex.

"They need to stop all these here and get a job because there are people out here working for their hard earned money," said Price.

Price said he wasn't surprised it happened to him again. Less than a year ago he said his car was broken into and vandalized in the same parking lot.

This time, Price was one of five cars broken into in the complex. The crooks got away with thousands of dollars worth of items.

"It seemed like they did it with some jumper cables because the windows weren't shattered they were cracked a little. It looked like they took a knife and put it to it, then it cracked," explained Price.

Police said five more cars were broken into Monday night just down the street at Princeton Place Apartments.

The break-ins go beyond vehicles

Three people also reported home break-ins at their apartment complexes.

One woman lives on Dobbs Drive.

Chiquita Gulley said she left her house to pick up her infant child from daycare.

In that time she said someone picked her lock and broke into the house.

The crooks took a PlayStation 4 and its controllers.

Gulley said she's heard other people in the area have been broken into as well.

"I've been living here for nine years and it's a shock to me that this would happen to me. This is the first time ever having a break-in," explained Gulley.

This isn't the first string of break-ins

Since the start of September police said 136 cars have been broken into in Albany.

"We've seen it all across Albany but I will tell you the areas that are hit the hardest are apartment complexes," said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

The crooks seem to be taking aim at cars with higher price tags. One car window was shattered in one parking lot, another window appears to have a scratch in the glass.

Of the 136 recent break-ins, police said three have been cleared by arrests.

"It can be challenging at times. That's why we always ask for the community's help. Because somebody knows something," explained Persley.

Three more suspects are in custody in connection to Monday night's incidents.

"Just because we made some arrests, doesn't mean citizens should relax and feel safe. You still need to be aware of your surroundings," said Persley.

He said people should be sure to take their valuables inside their homes at night.

Price and other residents said they want their complex to invest in better lighting and security.

"I believe there should be more cameras out here so that we can see who has done it," explained Price.

WALB News 10 reached out to the managers at some of the complexes that have recently been targeted.

Some didn't comment. Other complexes said they are installing cameras in the immediate future.

Albany isn't the only area being targeted

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is also investigating car break-ins that happened on Monday night.

Investigators said the incidents happened in the Laurelwood Court neighborhood.

One person reported a broken window.

It's unclear at this time if the break-ins are connected to the ones in Albany.

