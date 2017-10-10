Barbershop opens up in downtown Albany

Police tell us they were called to a home on College Street around 11:30 Monday night after someone called 911 reporting a double homicide and a hostage.More >>
Construction for a new apartment complex in Thomasville is causing quite the headache for some residents but not necessarily because of the noise. People that live on Rachel Lane say they have property damage from the project.More >>
Albany Police are investigating a slew of break-ins that happened on Monday night. 10 cars were broken into on North Westover Boulevard. In another area of town, homes were burglarized in broad daylight.More >>
The city of Albany welcomed a new business to the downtown area Tuesday.More >>
A man is facing charges in Coffee County, after a missing person was found dead.More >>
