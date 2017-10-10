Barbershop opens up in downtown Albany

Employees said the business is open to all types of people. (Source: WALB)

The Avior Ivy Barbershop held its ribbon cutting celebration.

Employees said the business is open to all types of people and that the best thing their business has is diversity.

"This is relatively a new shop, with older barbers. We've come from different areas, different geographic locations just to create a new environment and a great team," said Barber Brandon Bracy.

Shop owners said the shop will be open all week until the last customer leaves.

The shop is located in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

