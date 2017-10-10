2 arrested on drug charges in Worth County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Poulan Police Department have arrested two individuals during a drug investigation.

The Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI’s Sylvester Regional Office to assist the Poulan Police Department on Monday, October 9th.

Earlier on Monday, the Poulan Police Department initiated an investigation involving the distribution of marijuana.

Aaron Ray Short, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute as well as attempt and conspiracy.

Zackery Lewis Hobby, 17, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute to distribute as well as attempt and conspiracy.

Both Short and Hobby were taken to the Worth County Jail.

