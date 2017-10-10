Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Year Award'

Thomasville Firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week.

The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.

Fire Chief Chris Bowman said Dukes is a leader and great asset to their team.

"As a training officer he is well known throughout South Georgia for his work ethic and respected by his peers," said Chief Bowman.

Chief Dukes has been in the fire service for more than 15 years.

