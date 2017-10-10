Man struck by 2 vehicles in Early County

A man was seriously injured in Early County after he was struck by two different vehicles Monday evening according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said that Robert Turner, 25, was heading north on GA 39/Old Lucile Road around 8 p.m. when his green Ford Thunderbird left the road and went into a ditch.

According to troopers, Turner got out of his vehicle and attempted to flag down another driver.

SFC Jeromy C. Roberts said that Turner stepped out in front of a blue Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Q'derius Reed, 17, who was heading south. According to Roberts, Reed was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting Turner.

The GSP report says that Turner was then hit by a tan Chevrolet Silverado that was driven by Jeannie Jefferson, 46.

Roberts said Turner was airlifted to South Eastern Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama and was in serious condition at the time.

