Man arrested in death investigation also faces theft by taking charges

Joshua Parrott, man facing theft by taking charges according to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

A man is facing charges in Coffee County after a missing person was found dead.

Joshua Carl Parrott, 27, is being held on theft by taking charges in an unrelated case with other charges pending at the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.

Parrott has been arrested in connection to the death of Joseph Dewayne Gaskin, 56.

On Tuesday, the Coffee County coroner also began his autopsy on Gaskin.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas Police Department are working together on the death investigation.

According to the Douglas Police Department, Gaskin went missing in late September and was believed to be with Parrott.

On Saturday, investigators from the sheriff's office and police department discovered the body of Gaskin in a wooded area off Wendell Sears Road in Douglas.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227.

