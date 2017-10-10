City leaders to hold 'Discovery Walk' for West Jackson St. proje - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City leaders to hold 'Discovery Walk' for West Jackson St. project

Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it! (Source: WALB) Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it! (Source: WALB)
"Our goal is to make sure we are getting as much info as we can so that they really have a hand in drafting this plan that will hopefully help reinvent this corridor," said Lauren Radford, Director of Engagement & Outreach. (Source: WALB) "Our goal is to make sure we are getting as much info as we can so that they really have a hand in drafting this plan that will hopefully help reinvent this corridor," said Lauren Radford, Director of Engagement & Outreach. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.

Next week the city of Thomasville will hold two Discovery Walk sessions for residents and business owners to walk the project area and speak with engineers. 

The proposed project will focus on the area of West Jackson Street from Madison Street to Remington Avenue at the railroad crossing.

City leaders said this project will rely heavily on public input to help shape the final design.

"Our goal is to make sure we are getting as much info as we can so that they really have a hand in drafting this plan that will hopefully help reinvent this corridor," said Director of Engagement & Outreach Lauren Radford.

The Discovery Walk sessions will be held on October 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm and October 19, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Year Award'

    Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Year Award'

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:36:24 GMT
    Thomasville Firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. (Source: WALB)Thomasville Firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. (Source: WALB)

    Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.

    More >>

    Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.

    More >>

  • City leaders to hold 'Discovery Walk' for West Jackson St. project

    City leaders to hold 'Discovery Walk' for West Jackson St. project

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:24:30 GMT
    Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it! (Source: WALB)Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it! (Source: WALB)

    Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.

    More >>

    Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.

    More >>

  • Firefighters pose at GA National Fair

    Firefighters pose at GA National Fair

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:07:06 GMT
    The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. (Source: WALB)The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. (Source: WALB)

    The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. Middle Georgia firefighters are striking a pose, and it's all for a good cause.

    More >>

    The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. Middle Georgia firefighters are striking a pose, and it's all for a good cause.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly