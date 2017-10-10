City leaders to hold 'Discovery Walk' for West Jackson St. project

"Our goal is to make sure we are getting as much info as we can so that they really have a hand in drafting this plan that will hopefully help reinvent this corridor," said Lauren Radford, Director of Engagement & Outreach. (Source: WALB)

Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.

Next week the city of Thomasville will hold two Discovery Walk sessions for residents and business owners to walk the project area and speak with engineers.

The proposed project will focus on the area of West Jackson Street from Madison Street to Remington Avenue at the railroad crossing.

City leaders said this project will rely heavily on public input to help shape the final design.

"Our goal is to make sure we are getting as much info as we can so that they really have a hand in drafting this plan that will hopefully help reinvent this corridor," said Director of Engagement & Outreach Lauren Radford.

The Discovery Walk sessions will be held on October 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm and October 19, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

