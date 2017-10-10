Taste Georgia grown pecans at the GA National Fair

All of their pecan butters and gourmet pecans are from northern Lee County. (Source: WALB)

People at the Georgia National Fair can get a taste of the state at the Georgia Grown Building.

Lee County's Goodson Pecans has a booth inside the Georgia Grown building.

All of their pecan butters and gourmet pecans are from northern Lee County.

Goodson Pecans Owner David Goodson said it's a neat feeling to experience how the Georgia Grown movement has grown.

MORE GA NATIONAL FAIR COVERAGE:

+Family-owned company stresses ride safety at fair

+Robinson's Racing Pigs race at the Georgia National Fair

+Experience new snacks, concession stands at GA National Fair

+Dozens of agencies makeup fair security

"It's been huge for our business because people look for the Georgia Grown log," said Goodson Pecans owner David Goodson. "There's a level of pride in people knowing that their products come from Georgia Grown. So locally, in Leesburg, we have people that love to buy from us locally. But even statewide, as we go to festivals and shows, there's just a pride in having a product, like pecans that are grown in Georgia."

You can find more Goodson Pecans at the Pecan Butter Store at 227 E Walnut Avenue in Leesburg.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!