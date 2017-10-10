Taste Georgia grown pecans at the GA National Fair - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Taste Georgia grown pecans at the GA National Fair

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Lee County's Goodson Pecans has a booth inside the Georgia Grown building. (Source: WALB) Lee County's Goodson Pecans has a booth inside the Georgia Grown building. (Source: WALB)
All of their pecan butters and gourmet pecans are from northern Lee County. (Source: WALB) All of their pecan butters and gourmet pecans are from northern Lee County. (Source: WALB)
David Goodson (Source: WALB) David Goodson (Source: WALB)
PERRY, GA (WALB) -

People at the Georgia National Fair can get a taste of the state at the Georgia Grown Building.

Lee County's Goodson Pecans has a booth inside the Georgia Grown building.

All of their pecan butters and gourmet pecans are from northern Lee County.

Goodson Pecans Owner David Goodson said it's a neat feeling to experience how the Georgia Grown movement has grown.

MORE GA NATIONAL FAIR COVERAGE: 
+Family-owned company stresses ride safety at fair 
+Robinson's Racing Pigs race at the Georgia National Fair
+Experience new snacks, concession stands at GA National Fair
+Dozens of agencies makeup fair security

"It's been huge for our business because people look for the Georgia Grown log," said Goodson Pecans owner David Goodson. "There's a level of pride in people knowing that their products come from Georgia Grown. So locally, in Leesburg, we have people that love to buy from us locally. But even statewide, as we go to festivals and shows, there's just a pride in having a product, like pecans that are grown in Georgia."

You can find more Goodson Pecans at the Pecan Butter Store at 227 E Walnut Avenue in Leesburg.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Year Award'

    Thomasville firefighter receives '2017 Training Officer of the Year Award'

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:36:24 GMT
    Thomasville Firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. (Source: WALB)Thomasville Firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. (Source: WALB)

    Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.

    More >>

    Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.

    More >>

  • City leaders to hold 'Discovery Walk' for West Jackson St. project

    City leaders to hold 'Discovery Walk' for West Jackson St. project

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:24:30 GMT
    Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it! (Source: WALB)Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it! (Source: WALB)

    Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.

    More >>

    Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.

    More >>

  • Firefighters pose at GA National Fair

    Firefighters pose at GA National Fair

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:07:06 GMT
    The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. (Source: WALB)The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. (Source: WALB)

    The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. Middle Georgia firefighters are striking a pose, and it's all for a good cause.

    More >>

    The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. Middle Georgia firefighters are striking a pose, and it's all for a good cause.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly