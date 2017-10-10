Thomasville residents voice concerns about apartment complex construction

Rachel Lane residents said this project has caused them a headache and not because of the noise. (Source: WALB)

Construction for a new apartment complex in Thomasville is causing quite the headache for some residents but not necessarily because of the noise.

People that live on Rachel Lane said they have property damage from the project.

A large group of those residents attended Monday night's city council meeting to let their elected officials hear their concerns.

"Rachel Lane residents were misled when this was being approved," said Morgan Bailey.

"It's our property that is in jeopardy," said Gary Florent.

One after one, Thomasville City Council heard from people who live out on Rachel Lane, an area that backs up to a construction site for the new Market Station Apartments.

"I now have property damage, so do other neighbors, excessive amounts of damage. Tons of us are extremely stressed," said Bailey.

Bailey said her yard is now ruined because of constant drainage that only multiplies when it rains.

"My neighbors have water flooding their backyards," said Florent.

"They put socks on Gale Avenue, the socks are used to capture runoff and sediment to comply with EPA regulations," said Bailey. "If the city feels like the socks need to be in place to protect the sewer and the water then what are they doing to protect our properties?"

Besides the drainage problems, Rachel Lane residents said they also have a privacy issue.

During planning and zoning meetings Rachel Lane residents said they were lead to believe there would be a buffer zone or some type of privacy fence between the properties.

“They are 20 feet from my fence line. When you have a two-story building overlooking, I'm a 30 year old single female so guess what? Whoever resides in those apartments looks into the back of my house,” said Bailey.

WALB News 10 reached out to the construction company who is heading up the project.

We are working right now to schedule a time to meet with them and hear what they have to say about the concerns expressed by these residents.

