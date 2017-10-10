City partnership helps magistrate offenders

Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.More >>
Thomasville firefighters are celebrating one of their own this week. The Georgia State Firefighters Association recently named Thomasville's Fire Rescue's Chief of Training Craig Dukes as the recipient of the 2017 Training Officer of the Year Award.More >>
Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.More >>
Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville and city leaders want you to play a part in designing it.More >>
The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. Middle Georgia firefighters are striking a pose, and it's all for a good cause.More >>
The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year. Middle Georgia firefighters are striking a pose, and it's all for a good cause.More >>
Construction for a new apartment complex in Thomasville is causing quite the headache for some residents but not necessarily because of the noise. People that live on Rachel Lane say they have property damage from the project.More >>
Construction for a new apartment complex in Thomasville is causing quite the headache for some residents but not necessarily because of the noise. People that live on Rachel Lane say they have property damage from the project.More >>
People at the Georgia National Fair can get a taste of the state at the Georgia Grown Building.More >>
People at the Georgia National Fair can get a taste of the state at the Georgia Grown Building.More >>