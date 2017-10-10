City partnership helps magistrate offenders - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City partnership helps magistrate offenders

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
This program is to help magistrate offenders (Source: WALB) This program is to help magistrate offenders (Source: WALB)
Dr. Dwight Baker, Albany's Human Resource Director (Source: WALB) Dr. Dwight Baker, Albany's Human Resource Director (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The City of Albany is working with the municipal court system to help keep offenders from returning to the stand.

Albany Works is a partnership between the City and the court. The city department provides work for offenders who are ordered to serve community service.

Along with giving them work, they provide resources to help them become more self-sufficient.

This is a pilot program. Those involved will also be given a success coach who will serve as a mentor.

"They would have to complete their 120 hours of community service, but at the same time, we would allow them to continue to work for the city in some capacity and give them some type of incentive," Albany Human Resource Director Dr. Dwight Baker said.

Albany Works is expected to begin the program in January 2018.

Right now, organizers are looking for success coaches. If you're interested, call Dr. Baker at 229-431-2853.

