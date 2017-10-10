Albany commissioner organizes neighborhood watch meeting

Marietta said a neighborhood watch program is an effective way to combat crime in an area (Source: WALB)

An Albany commissioner isn't letting his guard down when it comes to preventing crime in his area.

Ward 4 Commissioner Roger Marietta is organizing a neighborhood watch meeting later this week.

He said his area of Lake Park, Merry Acres, and Gillionville saw a spike in crime over the summer. But Marietta said he doesn't want criminals hitting his areas anytime soon.

The commissioner said his ward already has around five neighborhood watch groups that meet each month. And many neighbors post suspicious activity on social media regularly.

"We have a lot of great citizens that are out tracking down stolen bikes or suspicious vehicles, so they're doing everything that a neighborhood watch should do," said Marietta.

The commissioner invites more residents to be a part of the program.

Those interested can learn more at Thursday's meeting. It begins at 6:00 p.m. inside Room 101B at ASU West off Gillionville Road.

