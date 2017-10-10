Firefighters pose at GA National Fair

Thirty-six middle Georgia firefighters are heating up the pages of the 2018 Middle Georgia Firefighter Calendar. (Source: WALB)

The temperatures aren't the only things heating up the Georgia National Fair this year.

Middle Georgia firefighters are striking a pose, and it's all for a good cause.

"You're going to like what you see inside," said Pvt. Blaine Umbaugh.

Thirty-six middle Georgia firefighters are heating up the pages of the 2018 Middle Georgia Firefighter Calendar. The first calendar for Macon-Bibb County in 15 years.

"I just can't explain to you how tough this was. We had no idea what we were getting into when you go to make a calendar and on an almost zero dollar budget," said Lt. Phillip Herndon.

Fire Lieutenant Phillip Herndon worked on the calendar alongside Blaine Umbaugh. Umbaugh said over 90 firefighters tried out to be in the calendar, many of them losing more than 30 pounds for the calendar shoot.

"It was nerve-wracking you know, you'd go in there and you were hoping you ate enough cups of air and bowls of nothing to make the calendar you know so it was really fun," said Umbaugh.

The firefighters said they're used to working under pressure, but preparing for this photo shoot offered a different type of adrenaline rush.

"The job gets physically demanding, so cardio is one of the things you want to do," said Pvt. Anthony Collins.

Firefighters hope to sell 5,000 calendars with the money going towards Jay's Hope and the Georgia Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which helps with in-line duty deaths in the state of Georgia.

"It's a big brotherhood and we're real tight and help out any way we can," said Herndon.

Some of the firefighters featured in the calendar were at the Georgia National Fair signing autographs and posing for pictures with some of their new supporters.

"We're extremely excited. Every time we see a picture somebody's sent us, it really motivates us," said Herndon.

And if you like what you see this year, the guys said they plan to turn up the heat for next year's calendar.

"We're trying to get this one behind us and make this one successful before we get too many irons in the fire," said Umbaugh.

The Middle Georgia firefighters have a booth at McGill Marketplace. They'll be there through the October 15.

You can also buy a calendar by visiting the Middle Georgia Firefighters Facebook page.

