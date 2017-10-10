Ident-a-kid bracelets keep children safe at Georgia National Fair

Your child's safety is a major concern at the Georgia National Fair.

Parents with children, or school teachers with students, are encouraged to use the ident-a-kid bracelets.

An ident-a-kid bracelet is a free paper bracelet with the guardian's contact information written on it.

If a child gets lost, they can go to the clock tower and someone will call the number on the bracelet to reunite the child with the guardian.

Ident-a-kid bracelets are free.

