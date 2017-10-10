Ident-a-kid bracelets keep children safe at Georgia National Fai - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Ident-a-kid bracelets keep children safe at Georgia National Fair

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Ident-a-kid bracelet. (Source: WALB) Ident-a-kid bracelet. (Source: WALB)
Ident-a-kid bracelets keep children safe at fair. (Source: WALB) Ident-a-kid bracelets keep children safe at fair. (Source: WALB)
The bracelets are free. (Source: WALB) The bracelets are free. (Source: WALB)
PERRY, GA (WALB) -

Your child's safety is a major concern at the Georgia National Fair. 

Parents with children, or school teachers with students, are encouraged to use the ident-a-kid bracelets. 

An ident-a-kid bracelet is a free paper bracelet with the guardian's contact information written on it. 

If a child gets lost, they can go to the clock tower and someone will call the number on the bracelet to reunite the child with the guardian. 

Ident-a-kid bracelets are free. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly