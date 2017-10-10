SWAT situation ends in Ashburn

Police tell us they were called to a home on College Street around 11:30 Monday night after someone called 911 reporting a double homicide and a hostage.More >>
A 6-year-old was seriously injured after she was struck by a car while crossing the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Monday according to the Albany Police Department.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is looking for more Coffee County residents affected by Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a missing person was found dead.More >>
The Albany State Marching Rams kicked off homecoming week on Monday.More >>
