SWAT situation ends in Ashburn

Many questions surround a SWAT standoff in Ashburn that ended overnight Tuesday as an apparent false alarm.

Police tell us they were called to a home on College Street around 11:30 Monday night after someone called 911 reporting a double homicide and a hostage.

A multi-state task force SWAT team was called in along with the Georgia State Patrol.

They surrounded the home and around 2 a.m. gave the all clear.

No one was hurt.

Police wouldn't say if anyone was in custody and it's not clear who made the 911 call.

