ASU homecoming to bring in millions over the week

Much of the attendees will trickle in around Thursday and by Saturday the hotels will be booked up. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University's homecoming is expected to have more than a million dollar impact on the local economy.

Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Rashelle Beasley said the week-long event will bring in three to four million dollars.

Last year, about 26,000 people attended the football game.

It's a great time for restaurants, hotels and several other businesses.

Much of the attendees will trickle in around Thursday and by Saturday the hotels will be booked up.

And with the Pretoria Fields Microbrewery opening in the next month or so, it gives visitors a sneak peek of some of the new downtown developments.

"Seeing the major development that's going on in the 100 block of Pine this kind of gives everyone who comes downtown an idea of what downtown can be like and what it will be like in the future," said Beasley.

The city is teaming up with ASU to host a community Pep Rally Block Party on the 100 block of Pine on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!