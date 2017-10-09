New members sworn into DCSS governance teams

New members were sworn into Dougherty County Schools governance team during the school board meeting on Monday night.

They were replacements for people who moved away or couldn't serve at school.

After becoming a charter system last year, this is the district's second year where each school has a governance team.

Each team is made up of two teachers, parents, students, community partners and employees at the school.

They meet once a month.

The team is responsible for five key areas: personnel, curriculum, operations, budget and monitoring the school improvement plans.

This year, the state and school district is pushing the teams to focus more on district effectiveness.

"That is causing us to have to look at our school improvement plan as our bible. And that school improvement plan is what governs the work of the local school governance teams," explained Charter System Consultant Dr. Jewel Faison.

All Dougherty County schools will now have a certified team of people who will help govern them.

