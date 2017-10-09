SWGA bank to sponsor community planting day

Gaping holes are all over Overlook Park after the January storms destroyed several trees. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia bank is leading the efforts to re-beautify parts of Albany that were heavily damaged by the January storms.

Thanks to a generous donation from SB&T Synovus, Grow Albany will be planting several trees at Radium Springs Overlook Park.

"On this side of the road, there will be 21 crepe and myrtles planted," Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Director Judy Bowles pointed out.

Bowles wants to replace the gaping holes that were once filled with trees.

"Some of our citizens are still in pain. I mean we've been through a lot with three weather events," Bowles explained.

The fierce winds in January blew and snapped hundreds of trees in Radium Springs.

Now 146 30-gallon trees will be replanted, 21 by the road, 50 in the park back towards Skywater Boulevard, and 75 near the golf course.

"When we're in pain, our business community steps up and helps us," said Bowles.

SB&T Synovus stepped up to pay for the trees.

"It's just all about coming together and just helping out, just to really help grow Albany and we just want to make it and better place than what it was, to begin with," Marketing Director Lisa Lassiter explained.

Involved from the start, SB&T teamed up with other banks after the storms, collecting thousands of pounds of food.

"We just wanted to be apart of something that's bigger than us," Lassiter explained.

Grow Albany is a multi-phase, multi-year project.

Phase one includes replanting trees in Radium Springs.

Phase two is a planting day at Tift Park sponsored by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Then for phase three, they'll focus on raising money for Grow Albany.

"How you look as community matters, and it's an economic development issue and we want to look good for ourselves and our community," Bowles remarked.

SB&T Synovus will be hosting a community planting day on November 4th from 9 a.m. to noon at Overlook Park located at 2501 Radium Springs Road.

