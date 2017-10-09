ASU kicks off homecoming with volleyball win over CAU

Albany State's first sporting event of homecoming week was a success.

The Lady Golden Rams defeated Clark Atlanta 3-1 in HPER gym Monday evening.

ASU took the first two sets and were poised for a sweep with a 23-17 lead in the third.

Clark Atlanta was relentless, scoring 8 unanswered points to take the 3rd, before dropping the 4th and the match.

Albany State improved to (6-0) in the SIAC East.

They continue conference play Thursday at Claflin.

