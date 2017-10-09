Monroe High assistant principal resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

Monroe High School Assistant Principal Horace Bentley, arrested on two sexual assault charges, has resigned.

On Monday, school board members said they have canceled their termination hearing for Bentley because of his resignation.

School Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Bentley's resignation will not impact his pending criminal case or the information submitted to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

But Dyer said the resignation saves the county the expense of going through the tribunal process.

I had instructed our Board Attorney to schedule the hearing as soon as possible. Had Mr. Bentley not resigned, termination proceedings would have moved forward. This resignation in lieu of termination will have no impact on the case pending with the GA PSC, nor with the pending criminal case; but, it does mean that Mr. Bentley's employment with the DCSS has officially come to an end. - Kenneth Dyer

MORE ON THIS CASE:

+Monroe High assistant principal charged for inappropriate touching

+Monroe High assistant principal had 2 prior investigations

+An in-depth look: Allegations of sexual misconduct of a school administrator

+Administrator charged with sexual assault, former superintendent says, "We made a mistake"

+DA says school administrator could face more charges

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!