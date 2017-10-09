Lee Co. responds to Dougherty's impact study of proposed hospital

Lee County Commissioners said they could have saved Dougherty County taxpayers the $35,000 spent on the impact study. (Source: WALB)

Commissioner Billy Mathis said Dougherty County paid the study group to find only negative data on the proposed hospital.

"There is a large number of people in favor of the new hospital. They are in favor of the new hospital because they want a choice in health care and they want quality health care. There is a small group of people opposed to the hospital, and all of their arguments are about money," said Mathis.

Mathis said they believe more South Georgians will not travel by choice to other large cities for health care because of the new Lee County hospital, helping the South Georgia economy.

