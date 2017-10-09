Residents of Rosedale concerned about neighborhood safety

Johnson said she wants her neighbors to come together to have a formal neighborhood watch. (Source: WALB)

After recent shootings on Albany's Rosedale Avenue, some neighbors are concerned and want to come together to keep crime off their street.

Albany Police responded to a call of shots fired on Rosedale Avenue Sunday just before 1 p.m.

Then, about 5 hours later another reported shooting, but this one leaving one person dead and the shooter injured.

Due to the crime in the area, some residents are coming together and trying to put an end to this cycle.

Deborah Johnson has lived on Rosedale Avenue for 21 years.

She said the community goes through cycles of peace and then crime. She hopes neighbors will work together to end this cycle.

"Of course I'm a little reluctant to just step right our the front door anymore. So there are a core 3 or 4 of us in this particular 100 block that really are vigilant," said Johnson.

Johnson said she wants her neighbors to come together to have a formal neighborhood watch.

