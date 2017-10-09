Former Albany Mayor, Jimmy Davis, celebrates 100

Davis worked every single day at Perry and Walters Law Firm up until the January storms. (Source: WALB)

Former Albany mayor Jimmy Davis celebrated his 100th birthday Monday.

Davis's co-workers and friends held a celebration for him Monday afternoon at his law firm.

Davis worked every single day at Perry and Walters Law Firm up until the January storms.

Davis was presented with a proclamation from current Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard for his work with the city throughout the years.

"If you make friend to people, they'll be friends to you. People of Albany have been good to me and I feel like anything I've done is not enough to make for that anyway," Said Davis.

Davis has been living with his daughter in North Alabama while his home is being rebuilt and says he loves Albany and misses it daily.

He is deciding now if he will move back or stay in Alabama with his daughter.

