Hamp Smith expects big crowd for ASU homecoming game

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Hamp Smith (Source: WALB) Hamp Smith (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Hamp Smith was the leader of the Golden Rams for 24 seasons between 1971 and 1999.
In those years, he can only recalling losing the homecoming game twice.
Trophies, plaques and old newspaper clippings around his home document his success on the sidelines.
Smith is an SIAC hall-of-famer, won conference coach of the year seven times, and won the SIAC nine times.
He said winning is what packs the coliseum, especially for homecoming, and he expects the 4-2 Rams to do just that this weekend.
"They (fans) are going to be excited," said Smith. They're winning. If Albany State wins some games early, that means the homecoming crowd is going to be big, standing room only."

Coach Smith will be doing the coin toss Saturday afternoon.

ASU hill host the 3-3 Morehouse Tigers at 2 at the ASU Coliseum.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

