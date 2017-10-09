Hamp Smith expects big crowd for ASU homecoming game

Hamp Smith was the leader of the Golden Rams for 24 seasons between 1971 and 1999.

In those years, he can only recalling losing the homecoming game twice.

Trophies, plaques and old newspaper clippings around his home document his success on the sidelines.

Smith is an SIAC hall-of-famer, won conference coach of the year seven times, and won the SIAC nine times.

He said winning is what packs the coliseum, especially for homecoming, and he expects the 4-2 Rams to do just that this weekend.

"They (fans) are going to be excited," said Smith. They're winning. If Albany State wins some games early, that means the homecoming crowd is going to be big, standing room only."