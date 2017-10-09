FEMA sets up disaster recovery center in Coffee County

Fire and EMA building housing Emergency Operations Center where FEMA set up (Source: WALB)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is looking for more Coffee County residents affected by Tropical Storm Irma.

The Coffee County Fire and Emergency Management Agency headquarters has been hosting FEMA workers as well as other state and local agencies since Friday.

But now, a few days in, FEMA Media Relations Specialist Scott Sanders said he wants to get the word out to more Coffee County residents to apply for disaster relief.

More than 3,000 disaster survivors have visited one of the seven Disaster Recovery Centers.

Sanders said the disaster declaration declared Coffee County as one of those seven counties in Georgia to receive federal assistance for individuals.

"So this is kind of one-stop shopping for folks to come get help with their individual application for assistance," explained Sanders.

Sanders said there are representatives from individual assistance, mitigation, national flood insurance, the state of Georgia and the Small Business Administration.

The process to get assistance is a three-step process:

First, residents register with FEMA.

Second, the resident will receive a letter of declaration in the mail that says how much, if at all, they can receive in compensation.

Lastly, the resident sends receipts and other information back to get compensation.

Sanders said federal disaster assistance cannot duplicate assistance people may get from other sources like insurance.

"A lot of times people need assistance to bridge the gap between their insurance coverage and their losses," explained Sanders, "Sometimes, insurance doesn't cover all of those losses, and federal disaster assistance can help bridge that gap."

Sanders said the process is much quicker if people apply online at disaster assistance.gov, but they are not required to.

Coffee County residents are encouraged to visit the FEMA Disaster Relief Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sanders said the center will stay in Coffee County for as long as there is a need to help those who need it.

But the deadline for individual assistance registration is November 14.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!