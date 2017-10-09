Investigation continues for man found dead in Coffee County

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a missing person was found dead.

On Saturday, investigators from the sheriff's office and the police department discovered the body of Joseph Dewayne Gaskin, 56, in a wooded area off of Wendell Sears Road in Douglas.

Investigators said Gaskin was believed to be with Joshua Carl Parrott, 27, when he went missing.

A missing persons report was filed for Gaskin with the Douglas Police Department on September 29.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office contacted investigators from the Douglas Police Department since the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a theft in which Parrott was a suspect, and the property in question was located at Gaskin's residence.

The Douglas Police Department said investigators contacted family members of Parrott who said he had not been seen since around the same time Gaskin was last seen. Gaskin was last seen on September 26.

Douglas police said during the investigation, "It was learned that Parrot had left the state." He had been seen in Middleburg, Florida along with Gaskin’s vehicle.

On Saturday, investigators obtained information that Parrott had traveled back to Douglas, Georgia, but would only be in town for a short time.

Officers located Parrott and his vehicle, along with three other individuals. Around 1:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of S.W. Bowens Mill Rd. and W. Ward St. (Ga. Hwy 32).

According to the Douglas Police Department, on stopping the vehicle, Parrott produced a small caliber handgun and made threats to harm himself. The three other occupants exited the vehicle and were moved a safe distance away from the scene.

Parrott took no action and made no threats against officers.

Around 3:15 p.m., Parrott surrendered to officers and was taken to the Douglas Police Department to be interviewed.

Parrott was questioned in reference to any information he might have on the whereabouts of Gaskin. Information obtained indicated that Gaskin was deceased.

Coffee County investigators were notified and responded to the Douglas Police Department.

Parrott has been arrested in connection to Gaskin's death and investigators said he will be facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing in a joint effort with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

