ASU Police step up security for homecoming week

The Albany State Marching Rams kicked off homecoming week on Monday.

This week is jam-packed with fun events for students and alumni and the ASU Police Department is ready.

Police Chief John Fields said there will be increased security around the school, stadium, tailgating areas, and resident halls.

Officers from other law enforcement agencies will add additional security starting Thursday.

"There could be between 20 to 30,000 people that come through this campus by Saturday," said Chief Fields. "We're expecting a lot of people and we're going to be prepared. We want everybody to have a safe time. We want to tell everybody to make sure and come out and have a good time, and not cause any trouble. I'll speak for all the other law enforcement officers, this is an Albany State event, but it's an Albany-Dougherty County event also."

You cannot bring any weapons into the stadium.

Fields would like to remind people to lock up their car doors and keep valuables out.

