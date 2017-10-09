GISA, GHSA softball first round schedule

Here's the schedule for the first round of the GISA and GHSA fast-pitch softball playoffs.
GHSA - Oct 11,12, 13, 14
7A:
Westlake @ Lowndes
Colquitt Co. @ Newman
6A:
Glynn Academy @ Lee Co.
Brunswick @ Coffee
5A:
Ware Co. @ Harris Co.
Wayne Co. @ Thomas Co. Central
Bainbridge @ Statesboro
4A:
Cairo @ Spalding
3A:
Long Co. @ Worth Co.
Brantley Co. @ Cook
Crisp Co. @ Pierce Co.
Dougherty @ Appling Co.
2A:
Metter @ Berrien
Vidalia @ Fitzgerald
Thomasville @ Jeff Davis
Early Co. @ Bacon Co.
A-Public:
Baconton (Bye)
Webster Co. @ Seminole Co.
Miller Co. @ Schley Co.
Lincoln Co. @ Lanier Co.
Wheeler Co. @ Telfair Co.
GISA
AAA:
Tiftarea @ Trinity Christian-Dublin
Edmund Burke @ Valwood
Southland @ Pinewood Christian
Bulloch @ Brookwood
AA:
Southwest Georgia Academy (Bye)
Westwood @ Citizens Christian
Twiggs @ Crisp Academy
