GISA, GHSA softball first round schedule

Here's the schedule for the first round of the GISA and GHSA fast-pitch softball playoffs.

GHSA - Oct 11,12, 13, 14

7A:

Westlake @ Lowndes

Colquitt Co. @ Newman

6A:

Glynn Academy @ Lee Co.

Brunswick @ Coffee

5A:

Ware Co. @ Harris Co.

Wayne Co. @ Thomas Co. Central

Bainbridge @ Statesboro

4A:

Cairo @ Spalding

3A:

Long Co. @ Worth Co.

Brantley Co. @ Cook

Crisp Co. @ Pierce Co.

Dougherty @ Appling Co.

2A:

Metter @ Berrien

Vidalia @ Fitzgerald

Thomasville @ Jeff Davis

Early Co. @ Bacon Co.

A-Public:

Baconton (Bye)

Webster Co. @ Seminole Co.

Miller Co. @ Schley Co.

Lincoln Co. @ Lanier Co.

Wheeler Co. @ Telfair Co.

GISA

AAA:

Tiftarea @ Trinity Christian-Dublin

Edmund Burke @ Valwood

Southland @ Pinewood Christian

Bulloch @ Brookwood

AA:

Southwest Georgia Academy (Bye)

Westwood @ Citizens Christian

Twiggs @ Crisp Academy

