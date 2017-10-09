Man struck by peanut trailer recovering

Outside the Premium Peanut in Coffee County (Source: WALB)

A man is recovering after having his leg run over by a peanut trailer in Coffee County.

According to Lee Taylor, the Vice President of Premium Peanut, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, a Premium Peanut Employee got his leg caught under a peanut trailer as it was pulling away from the warehouse unloading area.

Taylor said the employee suffered a broken leg as well as other bruises.

Taylor said as a precautionary measure, the employee was taken by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.

The employee is expected to make a full recovery.

