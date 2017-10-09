Man recovering after being struck by peanut trailer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man recovering after being struck by peanut trailer

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Outside the Premium Peanut in Coffee County (Source: WALB) Outside the Premium Peanut in Coffee County (Source: WALB)
Premium Peanut sign at entrance (Source: WALB) Premium Peanut sign at entrance (Source: WALB)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A man is recovering after having his leg run over by a peanut trailer in Coffee County. 

According to Lee Taylor, the Vice President of Premium Peanut, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, a Premium Peanut employee got his leg caught under a peanut trailer as it was pulling away from the warehouse unloading area.  

Taylor said the employee suffered a broken leg as well as other bruises.  

Taylor said as a precautionary measure, the employee was taken by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.  

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper James Rogers, the man injured was Bradley Bennett, 43.

Bennett is expected to make a full recovery. 

