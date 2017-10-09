South Georgia softball region winners

Georgia high school fast-pitch softball is transitioning into postseason play. Here are the regular season region winners from the area:
Region 1-AAAAAAA: Lowndes 23-4 (6-0)
Region 1-AAAAAA: Lee County 15-12 (8-0)
Region 1-AAAAA: Harris County 18-5 (8-0)
Region 2-AAAAA: South Effingham 21-6 (8-2)
Region 1-AAAA: Northside, Columbus 26-2 (11-0)
Region 1-AAA: Worth County 23-1 (12-0)
Region 1-AA: Berrien 20-7 (10-1)
Region 1-A: Baconton 22-2 (19-0)
Region 2-A: Wilcox County 22-1 (15-1)
