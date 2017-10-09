WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/09/17): Cook's Cleveland rocks the pylon

This play of the week comes out of Milt Miller field, but Worth County was on the receiving end.

Check out the misdirection and by the time the Rams found out, Cook High's Darious Cleveland had the ball it was too late.

The senior running back rocked the pylon for the touchdown and the play of the week.

This received 222 votes on Facebook. Cook also got the win 40-19 out in Sylvester.

