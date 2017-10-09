Sirloin Tip Dinners: A favorite vendor for full plates at the GA National Fair

Jamey Wensel said he enjoys the fair in Perry because of the people. (Source: WALB)

If you are a foodie then the Georgia National Fair is for you.

While many vendors have quick eats, some have full dinner plates.

Sirloin Tip Dinners has been setting up at the Georgia National Fair for the past three years. It's a food truck where they cook fresh steaks served with potatoes and mushrooms.

MORE GA NATIONAL FAIR COVERAGE:

+Family-owned company stresses ride safety at fair

+Robinson's Racing Pigs race at the Georgia National Fair

+Experience new snacks, concession stands at GA National Fair

+Dozens of agencies makeup fair security

The food stand is owned by Mark’s Concessions. The company travels all over the country selling food at carnivals and fairs.

Employees said the Georgia National Fair is one of their favorites for one main reason.

“The people," smiled Jamey Wensel. "Sometimes there are famous people, but you just meet a lot of interesting people out here."

If you want to taste this food for yourself it is easy to find.

It’s one of the first stops next to the clock tower on the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!