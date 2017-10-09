Thomasville T.J. Maxx to open Sunday

The long-awaited T.J. Maxx will open this weekend in Thomasville.

The store is in the Gateway Shopping Center where the Goody's store used to be.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Thomasville development officials said this is a huge investment in the town when the company first announced plans for the store.

It's estimated that the company hired at least 70 employees at the new location.

