Man dyes hair pink, raises breast cancer awareness at Albany school

An Albany man is making a statement with pink hair in hopes of raising awareness for breast cancer. (Source: WALB)

An Albany man spoke with middle school students about the importance of getting checked for breast cancer on Monday.

Tony Wilkerson visited Albany Middle School during national lunch week to help raise awareness.

Wilkerson said that he's had multiple people in his family affected by breast cancer and said that getting yourself checked could save your life. He also said October is a good time to raise awareness, so he dyed his hair pink.

"Most folks ask me what was wrong with me and why did I do my hair this way, and that opens the door to explain to people about breast cancer awareness," explained Wilkerson.

Wilkerson asked kids to make sure their parents get checked once a year.

