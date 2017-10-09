Dozens of agencies makeup fair security

Stephen Shimp is the Executive Director of the fair. (Source: WALB)

If you are planning to come to the Georgia National Fair, officials said they've done everything they can to make sure you are safe.

Over the 11-day period, the fair sees about 500,000 people.

There are about 12 state, federal and local agencies helping to make you safe.

Starting on the highway, Georgia State Patrol officers are the first set of law enforcement you will see.

Then, each person must walk through a gated entrance before getting their bags checked thoroughly.

Stephen Shimp is the Executive Director of the fair.

With a background of more than a dozen years as the fair's public safety director, he said safety is paramount.

”We spend months and months preparing to make sure that when folks walk into the gates that we are taking care of them," explained Shimp. "We want to makes sure they are entering a safe venue and we do everything we possibly can.”

Kristi Herrington went to the fair for the first time on Monday.

She said she was impressed with the security at the front gates.

“She actually went through our bags. It wasn’t just like look quick and go on, so we were proud of that," explained Herrington.

In 28 years, the fair has never had a major security issue.

Organizers said this year they expect it to be no different.

