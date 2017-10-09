Child struck while crossing Albany road

APD is redirecting northbound traffic to Dawson Road and 3rd Avenue. (Source: WALB)

According to the Albany Police Department, a 6-year-old was struck while crossing the 500 block of North Slappey.

The child has been taken to the hospital with an injury to the leg.

APD is redirecting northbound traffic to Dawson Road and 3rd Avenue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the area is cleared.

The case is being investigated by APD's Traffic Unit.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will update the information as details come in.

