Albany Police: No charges pending after 6-year-old struck by car

A 6-year-old was seriously injured after she was struck by a car while crossing the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Monday according to the Albany Police Department.

Police said Za’Niyah Mitchell, 6, was struck by a car driven by Chiaka Nealy, 36, when Za’Niyah, Lashaina Mitchell, 24, and A’Shantia Mitchell, 19, were all crossing North Slappey Boulevard from the Maryland's Fried Chicken parking lot.

The police report says that the three pedestrians were crossing the northbound lanes when the two adults stopped, but Za’Niyah continued to run across the southbound lanes.

A vehicle in the left lane stopped to avoid hitting the 6-year-old, but Nealy struck her in the right lane.

Police said Za’Niyah has a serious leg injury and was taken to Phoebe by EMS. She will be transferred to Navicent Health Care in Macon for further treatment.

No charges are pending at this time.

The case is still under investigation by APD's Traffic Unit.

