Editorial: Buddy Check 10

Buddy Check is a national campaign that we decided to partner with to help make an impact in our community.

Several years ago, we embraced this project and called it "Buddy Check 10," as a monthly reminder for females on the 10th of each month to do a self-breast exam.

Taking a step further in 2014, we started an annual run, raising money that stays local for cancer screenings. Staying true to our Channel 10 number, we made it a Buddy Check 10k race.

We have set a goal to raise $10,000, and with the help of our local sponsors, we have exceeded this goal each year. The money we raise is donated to a local nonprofit group, Horizon’s, formerly the Cancer Coalition. This collaborative effort allows cancer screenings to be provided locally for those in need and that can’t afford them.

We know that early detection is the key and this was the driving force to bring awareness to our community.

So many of us right here at WALB have been personally affected by this disease, and we wanted to make a difference.

The event takes place this Saturday, October 14th at the beautiful bike trails at Chehaw Park. These trails are maintained by the Chehaw bike club, and they are always gracious each year to help with this event.

There will be a one-mile fun run, along with a 5k and 10k race. We will kick off the one-mile kids race at 8 a.m. and the 5k and 10k will start at 8:30 a.m.

Runners can go to active.com or call us at (229) 446-4020 and get registered. We will also host a registration from noon - 5 p.m., on the front lawn at the WALB studios, Friday October 13, for anyone that wants to sign up.

You can also check out our Buddy Check 10 page to get more details.

We encourage all to help and get behind this event, so together we can embrace our motto "fight the good fight."

