Columbus Day Quarrel

NEW YORK (AP) - A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.

Los Angeles recently became the biggest city yet to stop honoring the Italian explorer. Austin, Texas, followed suit last week.

But the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also outraged Italian-Americans.

They say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive.

The debate over Columbus' legacy is an old one, but it became emotionally charged after a similar debate in the South over monuments to Confederate generals flared into violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One attempt to dump Columbus Day in Akron, Ohio, opened a racial rift on the city council.

In New York City, where 35,000 people will march in Monday's Columbus Day parade, vandals recently doused a Columbus statue in red paint.

    Child struck while crossing Albany road

    Monday, October 9 2017 5:43 PM EDT
    According to the Albany Police Department, a six-year-old child was struck while crossing the 500 block North Slappey.

    According to the Albany Police Department, a six-year-old child was struck while crossing the 500 block North Slappey.

  Don Sims seeks re-election on Thomasville city council

    Monday, October 9 2017 5:00 PM EDT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    In less than a month voters in Thomasville will be casting their ballots at the polls for several city council seats. Don Sims, who currently serves in the city council's at-large position is running for re-election. 

  Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:53 PM EDT
    A Valdosta man is thankful to still be alive after being robbed at gunpoint. Manish Patel was the only attendant working when the man wearing dark clothes and a white mask put a gun in his face demanding money.

    A Valdosta man is thankful to still be alive after being robbed at gunpoint. Manish Patel was the only attendant working when the man wearing dark clothes and a white mask put a gun in his face demanding money.

