Don Sims seeks re-election on Thomasville city council

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

In less than a month voters in Thomasville will be casting their ballots at the polls for several city council seats.

Don Sims, who currently serves in the city council's at-large position is running for re-election.

He said he is focusing his campaign on bringing more jobs to the area.

Sims said his 35 years of chamber of commerce experience can be used to promote job creation in Thomasville.

"Caterpillar gave us a great opportunity. It's a quality building we're working with that with several people. We do know we're going to have to work hard to get those jobs here. We're working with quality companies and I hope I can be apart of that," said Sims.

Sims said the Caterpillar building is just one example of how current city leaders are working to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The deadline to register for November 7th elections is October 10th.

Below is a full list of all the candidates running in the City of Thomasville:

City Council District 1, Post 2 

  • Greg Hobbs (I)

City Council District 2, Post 2

  • Max Beverly (I)
  • David Hufstetler

City Council At-Large 

  • Don Sims (I)
  • Todd Edward Mobley
  • Matt Kirkley

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

