Albany firefighters plan safety program for 2nd graders

The Albany Fire Department will put on its annual Kids Fire Safety Program. (Source: WALB)

Albany Firefighters have been gearing up for a big performance this week, and it's all to help save lives.

The Albany Fire Department will put on its annual Kids Fire Safety Program at the Albany Civic Center Wednesday, October 11.

The goal is to teach hundreds of second graders some fire basics, as this is national Fire Prevention Week.

"It's typical tips, like knowing when to check your smoke detector, knowing to have two ways out, crawl out instead of stand up," said Deputy Chief Burns.

The department's program is the biggest in the state of Georgia.

